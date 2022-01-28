Robson ‘in contention’ for Blackpool as Dons remain hopeful

Ethan Robson is still wanted by MK Dons

MK Dons are keeping the door open to bringing Ethan Robson back to Stadium MK before the close of the transfer window and have been handed a boost in their hopes as he remains unused by manager Neil Critchley since returning.

After making 23 appearances for Dons during his loan spell from the Championship side, Robson was recalled by his parent club after Dons’ 1-0 win over Portsmouth with the Tangerines suffering a central midfield crisis.

But Robson was not even included in the matchday squad for Blackpool’s game against Millwall on Saturday.

Dons have reportedly had two bids for the 25-year-old rebuffed by Blackpool and Liam Manning said he would keep the door open to a possible for him before the window closes.

“Ethan is still here, he’s part of our squad,” Cricthley told Lancs Live. “So he’s in contention with us for the squad on Saturday against Fulham.”