Robson is fully focused on being an MK Dons player during loan from Blackpool

Ethan Robson was a regular for Dons prior to the hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the last four weeks

He might still be a Blackpool player, but Ethan Robson said his contact with his parent club has been relatively minimal since signing for MK Dons.

The 25-year-old penned a season-long loan deal at Stadium MK, and has made 14 appearances for the club since doing so, only missing out recently with a hamstring injury which kept him out for four weeks.

Robson made 36 appearances for the Tangerines last season as they secured promotion to the Championship, but found himself down the pecking order by the back-end of the season, prompting a move to Milton Keynes for this campaign.

Speaking about his relationship with his parent club this season, he said his focus is on what he is doing with Dons, just as Blackpool’s focus is on their Championship campaign.

He said: “I’ve spoken a few times to people from Blackpool, keeping in touch but ultimately my focus is here and I’d imagine everyone at Blackpool’s focus is up there.

“You get a few messages and phone calls which is good to have catch-ups, but I’ve just focused on the here and now, and I imagine they’re doing the same.