Robson is pleased with start to life on loan at MK Dons

Since arriving on loan from Blackpool, Ethan Robson has established himself as one of Dons’ key midfielders alongside Matt O’Riley.

It didn’t take long for Ethan Robson to get settled in the MK Dons squad.

The 24-year-old midfielder, on loan from Blackpool, has played every minute of League One football so far in the absence of David Kasumu who picked up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup opener.

Robson though has barely missed a beat since coming into the side. Playing alongside Matt O’Riley behind Dons’ attacking trio, Robson’s work has gone under the radar somewhat, according to head coach Liam Manning, who was full of praise for the midfielder.

Dropping down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road following their promotion to the Championship, Robson’s performances have stood out so far this season for Dons, and he has been pleased with how his spell at Stadium MK has begun.

“I came in and it have found it really encouraging,” he said. “I want to keep playing well and pushing the team forwards.

“I've really enjoyed it. The games we've played have been tough but I feel I've shown there's nothing I have to fear.

“I feel like I've shown everyone what I'm about. I really hope I can continue that and help the team. From an individual point, I want to continue playing as well as I can and keep going from there.”

Robson’s position in the team is very similar to that of Kasumu and Andrew Surman last season, taking the ball often when under pressure from the opposition, and having to deal with constant attention from players looking to get the upper hand.

It’s a job he’s more than happy to take though, and one he believes is crucial in the way Dons play.

He siad: “It's not an easy role, you've always got someone up your backside and you've got to be confident on the ball and believe in your ability. But everyone here can do that, and I know Accrington will do that to us.