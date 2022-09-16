Robson to miss Oxford trip as Dons look to get back to winning ways

MK Dons will be without midfielder Ethan Robson for the trip to Oxford United on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has missed the last two matches, with Liam Manning confirming the former Blackpool man is unavailable for the game at the Kassam Stadium MK.

He joins Tennai Watson and Mo Eisa in the treatment room, but Manning confirmed Robson’s issue is not considered a long-term one.

“Ethan got a tweak in his groin,” said Manning. “It's nothing major, but it will be a couple of weeks. With Lincoln being off, it gives him a bit of time but he won't be available tomorrow.”

Having lost three in a row heading into the game against the U’s, Dons will be keen to put points on the League One board again after dropping into the bottom three as a result of their 2-0 reverse to Bolton in the week.

With just two victories to their name from the opening eight games in the third tier, Manning said his side should not go out onto the pitch blinded by the need to win, but instead to execute their gameplan which should lead to the same outcome.

He said: “Our emphasis will be to show all the actions and behaviours to get the outcome we want. If we focus too much on just winning or scoring, it can have the adverse effect. We want to have more quality, make better decisions, technically execute, run for everything and do it all together.

“If we do it to a level we are capable, we'll get the results we want.”

For Dons fans, a familiar face, and more recently foe, will be in the Oxford dugout in the form of former manager Karl Robinson.

Still local to Milton Keynes, Robinson spent six-and-a-half years in charge at Stadium MK and has certainly had the upper hand over his former club since he took over in Oxfordshire, winning three of the five meetings between the sides.

“Karl’s record here speaks for itself,” said Manning of Robinson. “The times we’ve spoken, he’s been hugely supportive of the club. He’s been good to talk to, share some bits.

