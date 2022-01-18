Robson’s recall prompted Dons to move for Coventry on Monday

MK Dons made their move for Conor Coventry swiftly after Ethan Robson was recalled by Blackpool on Monday

The signing of Conor Coventry on loan from West Ham United shows the effectiveness of MK Dons’ recruitment methods, according to Sporting Director Liam Sweeting.

The surprise recall of Ethan Robson to Blackpool on Monday left Dons with a gaping hole in the centre of midfield. But less than 24 hours later, the club confirmed the signing of 21-year-old Coventry, who spent the first half of the season on loan to Championship side Peterborough United.

“The last 24 hours are an example of our recruitment operations at their best,” said Sweeting. “We weren’t expecting Ethan to be recalled but the work our recruitment team do in preparing for every scenario, coupled with clarity from Liam Manning, means we are agile and ultimately can move quickly within the market.”

On Coventry, he continued: “Conor is a player we have followed for a long time, this being third time lucky in trying to sign him.

“He is an excellent fit for the role in terms of controlling possession and adding defensive responsibility. He had a fantastic pre-season with West Ham's first team and a move to the Championship followed.