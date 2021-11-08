Robson’s return for Dons is close after hamstring injury

Ethan Robson suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks ago

Midfielder Ethan Robson returned to MK Dons’ first team squad on Saturday after missing the last month with a hamstring injury.

The on-loan Blackpool man has been out since the 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy on October 5, but as back on the bench for the FA Cup first round game against Stevenage at Stadium MK.

The squad was heavily changed after two positive Covid-19 tests after the 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra last weekend, but Robson’s return, albeit as an unused substitute, was a positive for Liam Manning.