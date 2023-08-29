Rotation expected in Dons’ side for Papa John’s Trophy clash with Chelsea U21s

Opportunites will be made for some of MK Dons’ fringe players to stake a claim to break into the regular league side this evening (Tuesday) in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Chelsea U21s visit Stadium MK for the opening Group N game, and could come up against a different looking Dons side as head coach Graham Alexander will look to blood some of the players who have barely kicked a ball so far this season.

While there are still selection rules in place which EFL clubs must abide by, Alexander says the competition offers him a chance to see a few of the players he has yet to put through their paces in match action.

Players like Conor Grant, Matt Dennis and keeper Nathan Harness have been on the fringes all season and could be handed an opportunity to play, while MJ Williams returned from injury in the second-half against Doncaster on Saturday and could be included to get him back up to full strength again.

“We use the competition as a means of bringing other players who are competing with the starters in the league and need match minutes to get up to speed,” Alexander said.

“They don't need a rest - they're only five games in! We'll look to put a team out to win the game.

“There are rules about who we can and can't change as well. We expect any team that goes out to represent our club to go out and win. There will be no let-up in how we prepare, and we'll go into it with a good team with lots of energy and one that knows what they're doing.