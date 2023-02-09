Rovers’ Gibbons charged with improper conduct during defeat to MK Dons
The Bristol Rovers defender has until next Monday to respond
Bristol Rovers defender James Gibbons has been charged with improper conduct following the 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday.
In the fiery clash at the Memorial Stadium, Gibbons has been cited by the FA for incidents in the 23rd and 53rd minutes which he has until February 13 to respond to.
The incidents add further fuel to the fire between the two clubs after a ticketing argument ensued the night before the game, when Bristol Rovers withdrew the opportunity for travelling MK Dons supporters to buy tickets on the turnstiles.
Mo Eisa’s penalty after three minutes put Dons ahead before the striker turned provider for Max Dean in the 90th minute to score his first career goal, securing the victory and the points for Mark Jackson’s men.