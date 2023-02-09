Rovers’ Gibbons charged with improper conduct during defeat to MK Dons

Bristol Rovers defender James Gibbons has been charged with improper conduct following the 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday.

In the fiery clash at the Memorial Stadium, Gibbons has been cited by the FA for incidents in the 23rd and 53rd minutes which he has until February 13 to respond to.

The incidents add further fuel to the fire between the two clubs after a ticketing argument ensued the night before the game, when Bristol Rovers withdrew the opportunity for travelling MK Dons supporters to buy tickets on the turnstiles.