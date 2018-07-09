Ryan Harley returns to MK Dons

Paul Tisdale has raided former club Exeter City for a third time by landing midfielder Ryan Harley.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to MK Dons fans, having spent three months on loan at Stadium MK back in 2013. Making 11 appearances for Karl Robinson's side, he scored in the famous 4-2 victory over QPR at Loftus Road in the FA Cup.

Since his loan spell ended, he moved to Swindon before switching to St James Park in November 2014, initially on loan before making his move permanent in January 2015. He made more than 100 appearances for the Grecians but now joins Tisdale's backroom staff and Jordan Moore-Taylor in making the switch from Devon to Milton Keynes.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” he said. “This is obviously a big football club and I’m really looking forward to getting started.



“I’ve known the management team for a long time. I’m looking forward to playing for them again and linking up with a few of my friends.

“Hopefully it’ll be a successful year. It’s a tough division, as I’ve experienced over the past few years, but hopefully it’s one we’ll get through.”

Manager Tisdale said: “This is a very good signing for the club. Ryan is someone I know very well and he will certainly help me and the team through this rebuilding process with his experience and knowhow but also with his undoubted ability."

