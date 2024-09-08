Saddlers were too standoffish and respectful to Dons during Stadium MK defeat

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in action for MK Dons | Jane Russell

The Walsall boss was left frustrated after getting beaten by MK Dons on Saturday

Mat Sadler did not feel his side gave a good enough account of themselves to beat MK Dons on Saturday.

Heading into the game second in League Two, with three wins from their opening four matches, Dons had more of the ball, took more shots and, through Callum Hendry’s second goal of the season, claimed the spoils at Stadium MK.

Sadler, speaking afterwards, felt his side had the opportunity to lay down a marker of intent for the rest of the season against a Dons side who had only won once prior to kick-off, but said their first-half performance was not up to scratch and ultimately cost them.

“I'm disappointed, mostly because I felt we could have performed better today,” he said. “We have a clear way we want to play, we're all on board with it but we didn't do it. We had a go second-half, a couple of things could have gone our way, but overall, that first-half was not up to our standards.

“Credit to the lads for keeping going, staying in the game. But it was not an 'us' performance. It felt like it was a day we could have put a marker down. It's always frustrating when things don't go your way.

“We weren't aggressive enough, we were standoffish and respectful. I wanted to chance momentum in the second-half, it was a little sluggish at times, but we didn't give a true reflection of who we are.”