Sadler warns Walsall to be prepared for strong MK Dons fightback

Walsall boss Mat Sadler | Getty Images

Saddlers boss Mat Sadler spoke highly of MK Dons ahead of tomorrow’s game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walsall manager Mat Sadler has warned his side that MK Dons are much better than their league position dictates ahead of their trip to Stadium MK tomorrow.

The Saddlers sit second in the table with three wins and a defeat to start their season, while Dons have the reverse record heading into their clash. But Dons have a more favourable record against Walsall down the years, and were emphatic 5-0 winners when the sides met last March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While both sides have undergone large transitions over the summer, Sadler warns Dons will pose a threat bigger than their 19th place league position would suggest.

“MK are a very good team,” he said. “We got a chance to watch them on the box on Monday (against Salford). I can see what a fantastic team they are, Mike’s a good manager.

“He, as we all saw last season, will put together a team that’s very strong and capable of winning games so we’ve got to be on our metal, diligent in our work and we’ll have to work extremely hard to get what we want to get because we know what a good team we are.

“We have to be rested, recovered and ready to go again.”