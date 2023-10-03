News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Sadler wary of quick turnaround ahead of MK Dons clash

The Walsall manager looks ahead to the game with MK Dons tonight

By Toby Lock
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Walsall boss Mat Sadler said the busy fixture schedule will make tonight’s game with MK Dons even tougher.

The Saddlers host Graham Alexander’s side at Poundland Bescot Stadium this evening (Tuesday) with both sides tied on 14 points in League Two.

While Dons are chasing their first win in over a month, Walsall were 3-1 winners over Bradford City at Valley Parade, and Sadler said his side are suffering some bumps and bruises which they will need to put to the back of their minds when taking on Dons.

Most Popular

“We’ve spoke about how it’s been Saturday-Saturday for a few weeks so we’ve worked them hard on those Tuesdays to make sure when the Saturday-Tuesdays come back that they’re ready and prepared for that,” Sadler said.

“It’s important that the few bruises and bumps come together, get that time to relax and we get ready to go again on what’s going to be another really tough evening as we all know.

“MK Dons are a good team in the division, they’ve got some really good players and they’ve got players that can hurt every team in the division so we have to recover, we have to rest and we have to decide what the best team to go and play that game will be.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderLeague TwoBradford City