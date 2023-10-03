Sadler wary of quick turnaround ahead of MK Dons clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walsall boss Mat Sadler said the busy fixture schedule will make tonight’s game with MK Dons even tougher.

The Saddlers host Graham Alexander’s side at Poundland Bescot Stadium this evening (Tuesday) with both sides tied on 14 points in League Two.

While Dons are chasing their first win in over a month, Walsall were 3-1 winners over Bradford City at Valley Parade, and Sadler said his side are suffering some bumps and bruises which they will need to put to the back of their minds when taking on Dons.

“We’ve spoke about how it’s been Saturday-Saturday for a few weeks so we’ve worked them hard on those Tuesdays to make sure when the Saturday-Tuesdays come back that they’re ready and prepared for that,” Sadler said.

“It’s important that the few bruises and bumps come together, get that time to relax and we get ready to go again on what’s going to be another really tough evening as we all know.