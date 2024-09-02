Live

Salford City 0-0 MK Dons - Hendry should open the scoring

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 19:02 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 20:24 BST
MK Dons take on Salford City in League Two this evening

Salford City vs MK Dons - LIVE

20:25 BST

24 mins: Ambitious effort

Great touch from Stockton to bring the ball down but his shot towards the near post is easy for McGill

20:23 BST

23 mins: Hendry should score

Oh he’s got to score there, the former Salford man. Nemane does well down the right, puts it on a plate for Hendry to tap in from the edge of the six, but the striker puts it wide

20:17 BST

16 mins: Messy stuff

Neither side really lighting up the Peninsula Stadium so far. It’s a bitty and sloppy start from both, neither side getting anything to stick in the final third as yet

20:11 BST

10 mins: Fornah cannot capitaise

Misplaced pass from McGill is picked off by Tyrese Fornah. With the keeper well out of his grounds, the midfielder tries to round the stopper but Maguire recovers to block his shot before the keeper then gathers a high cross

20:06 BST

5 mins: Over the bar

Good move again from Dons, Nemane races nearly 50 yards with the ball, slips it wide to Tomlinson but he puts it well over the bar

20:05 BST

4 mins: Tricky cross?

Was it a cross or a shot from Ben Woodburn? Well, I’m sure he was aiming to pick out a red shirt but he’s arrowed it straight at goal from the flank, but McGill takes it comfortably

20:01 BST

1 min: Gilbey through early

Great move, Tomlinson and Gilbey combine, Hendry’s clever touch puts the skipper through on goal but from a close angle, keeper Jamie Jones keeps it at bay

19:59 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

19:53 BST

Former Don in the Salford line-up

Ryan Watson won promotion with Dons in 2019Ryan Watson won promotion with Dons in 2019
Ryan Watson won promotion with Dons in 2019 | Getty Images

Ryan Watson was a solid midfielder during the League Two promotion winning side in 2018/19 but departed for pastures new after just one season.

He’s now at Salford and on the bench this evening.

19:48 BST

Who is Sonny Finch?

Deadline day signing Sonny Finch is the only new signing on the bench this evening.

The young Middlesbrough striker signed on loan on Friday night, and in case you didn’t know much about him, we’ve got you covered!

19:37 BST

Pre-match odds

Salford City 10/5

Draw 5/2

MK Dons 19/20

19:04 BST

Salford's team to face MK Dons

19:02 BST

MK Dons team news

Callum Tripp makes his first league startCallum Tripp makes his first league start
Callum Tripp makes his first league start | Jane Russell

Two changes to the side this evening as Callum Tripp makes his senior league debut tonight, stepping into the defence with Sam Sherring missing out through injury.

Liam Kelly also returns to the action after missing the last three, he replaces Tom Carroll in the centre of midfield.

Of the three deadline day signings, only Sonny Finch makes the bench.

Team: McGill, Tripp, Offord, Maguire, Tomlinson, Nemane, Kelly, Evans, Gilbey, Wearne, Hendry

Subs: Harness, Lewington, Tucker, Williams, Harrison, Leigh, Finch

18:59 BST

Made it in time!

Was touch and go, but we’re in ahead of team news!

