Salford City 0-0 MK Dons - Hendry should open the scoring
Salford City vs MK Dons - LIVE
24 mins: Ambitious effort
Great touch from Stockton to bring the ball down but his shot towards the near post is easy for McGill
23 mins: Hendry should score
Oh he’s got to score there, the former Salford man. Nemane does well down the right, puts it on a plate for Hendry to tap in from the edge of the six, but the striker puts it wide
16 mins: Messy stuff
Neither side really lighting up the Peninsula Stadium so far. It’s a bitty and sloppy start from both, neither side getting anything to stick in the final third as yet
10 mins: Fornah cannot capitaise
Misplaced pass from McGill is picked off by Tyrese Fornah. With the keeper well out of his grounds, the midfielder tries to round the stopper but Maguire recovers to block his shot before the keeper then gathers a high cross
5 mins: Over the bar
Good move again from Dons, Nemane races nearly 50 yards with the ball, slips it wide to Tomlinson but he puts it well over the bar
4 mins: Tricky cross?
Was it a cross or a shot from Ben Woodburn? Well, I’m sure he was aiming to pick out a red shirt but he’s arrowed it straight at goal from the flank, but McGill takes it comfortably
1 min: Gilbey through early
Great move, Tomlinson and Gilbey combine, Hendry’s clever touch puts the skipper through on goal but from a close angle, keeper Jamie Jones keeps it at bay
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
Former Don in the Salford line-up
Ryan Watson was a solid midfielder during the League Two promotion winning side in 2018/19 but departed for pastures new after just one season.
He’s now at Salford and on the bench this evening.
Who is Sonny Finch?
Deadline day signing Sonny Finch is the only new signing on the bench this evening.
The young Middlesbrough striker signed on loan on Friday night, and in case you didn’t know much about him, we’ve got you covered!
Pre-match odds
Salford City 10/5
Draw 5/2
MK Dons 19/20
Salford's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Two changes to the side this evening as Callum Tripp makes his senior league debut tonight, stepping into the defence with Sam Sherring missing out through injury.
Liam Kelly also returns to the action after missing the last three, he replaces Tom Carroll in the centre of midfield.
Of the three deadline day signings, only Sonny Finch makes the bench.
Team: McGill, Tripp, Offord, Maguire, Tomlinson, Nemane, Kelly, Evans, Gilbey, Wearne, Hendry
Subs: Harness, Lewington, Tucker, Williams, Harrison, Leigh, Finch
Made it in time!
Was touch and go, but we’re in ahead of team news!
