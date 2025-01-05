Salford 'keeping their heads down' after sixth win puts them in second

Karl Robinson | Jane Russell

Former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson spoke after his Salford City side picked up their first ever win at Stadium MK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford boss Karl Robinson has urged his side to remain level-headed after they made it six wins in a row to climb to second place in League Two on Saturday at the expense of his former club MK Dons.

With half-an-eye on next weekend’s FA Cup clash against Manchester City, Robinson made five changes to his side for the trip to Stadium MK, but Hakeeb Adelakun’s first-half goal was enough to separate the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson though felt his side were scrappy at several points during the game, and nearly let Dons back into the action, though Scott Lindsey’s side were themselves poor in front of goal, costing them the points.

Speaking afterwards, Robinson said: "We came here last year and got beat 3-1 because we didn’t manage to get that second goal, and again today we went 1-0 up and we’re wondering about where the second goal was going to come from. I thought the first 15 minutes of the first half we looked ragged, we looked all over the place from what we worked on; we looked half a yard off it, our energy levels.

"But I’m really pleased with this team. They enjoy pain, they enjoy working hard, and I think that’s a skill in itself so I’m really proud of seeing them go through pain barriers and putting everything they possibly can.

"The first 10 of the second half I thought we were probably even worse but our game management and our ability to see ourselves through tough moments was incredibly pleasing. It’s another win, we keep our heads down and look forward to the next one."