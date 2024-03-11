Salford man who headed into his own net against Dons makes Team of the Week

Matt Smith diverted Emre Tezgel's header into his own net, but still made the League Two team of the Week

Despite losing 3-1 and diverting a ball past his own goalkeeper, Salford City striker Matt Smith has made it into the League Two Team of the Week.

Smith scored from a tight angle to give his side the lead after 12 minutes at Stadium MK, but watched on as his team collapsed at the end of the half, conceding three times before the break. Emre Tezgel's header was on target but Smith headed the ball beyond keeper Alex Cairns' reach deep into stoppage time at the end of the half.

The 34-year-old former Millwall and QPR man also reacted badly to not getting a penalty, shoving Kyran Lofthouse to the deck after the decision did not go his way, earning himself a booking.

Given a 9.36 ratings from the game, the logic behind Smith's inclusion read: "Salford may have crashed to a 3-1 loss at MK Dons, but Matt Smith was on hand to shine on the frontline at Stadium MK. Smith netted the opener from one of five shots and was a handful for the MK Dons backline as he won an whopping 26 aerial duels on his way to a WhoScored.com rating of 9.36."