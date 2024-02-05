Sara hat-trick for Arygle edges out Dons Women in seven-goal thriller

Ellie Sara inspired Plymouth Argyle to mount a comeback against MK Dons. Pic: CTF

Ellie Sara bagged a hat-trick for Plymouth Argyle Women as they twice came from behind to down MK Dons Women 4-3 at Fairfields on Sunday.

Charlie Bill's side led twice in the game; they opened the scoring through Tricia Gould in the first half, and Lucy Wood put them ahead for a second time after Sara had equalised for Argyle. However, goals from Jade Berrow and two more from Sara secured the Greens victory, despite a late Dons goal from Laura Mitchell almost giving the hosts a late lifeline at the death.

Dons started well when Tricia Gould hit the post, before the visitors began to put pressure on Chloe Sansom's goal. But the game, despite the eventual scoreline, would be a tight affair until the 40 minute mark when a mistake from Argyle skipper Panagiota Papaioannou allowed Gould to get through on goal and open the scoring.

Sara though would get the first of her trio just a few minutes later, meaning the sides went in 1-1 at the break, with the game bursting into life thereafter.

Wood then restored Dons' lead not long after the restart, only to be pegged back once again my Berrow as she made it 2-2. With the wind in their sails after the equaliser, Argyle then hit their stride and Sara netted twice to complete her hat-trick.