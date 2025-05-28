Save us a slice: Ex-Dons loanee thriving with healthy cheesecake brand

The shot-stopper is getting accustomed to the sweet life

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Puddings have got a lot healthier thanks to a former MK Dons goalkeeper who is keen to take a slice out of the market.

Shot-stopper Jamie Cumming, who spent 18 months on loan at Stadium MK from Chelsea, now plies his trade at Championship side Oxford United, but his sweet-tooth has seen him branch out from the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old, alongside partner Emily Tout - a fitness influencer - started Mighty Slice in 2021, making cheesecakes which are high in protein and low in sugar, in keeping with the footballer’s dietary requirements.

“Frustrated with the lack of healthier dessert options, Emily started whipping up higher protein desserts in their kitchen that not only tasted good, but did good as well,” their website explains.

Chelsea’s Reece James, who grew up in the Stamford Bridge system with Cumming, also came on board for the start-up.

Boasting a selection of flavours, including cookies n cream, caramelised biscuit and zesty lemon which contain 16g of protein per serving, Mighty Slice is now being stocked in Sainsbury’s and Asda stores, in three locations around Milton Keynes where he made 77 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is expected to £1 million in sales this year, and received big backing from businessman Giles Brook and YouTuber WillNE to the tune of around £750,000 at the start of the year.

Cumming is not the only former MK Dons man to have a successful business away from the game. Striker Robbie Simpson runs RS19, a lifestyle financial planning company, and LAPS (Life After Professional Sport), while Kieran Agard has taken the the beauty industry with his company Batanaful.