Scholtz given a special memento following his full MK Dons debut at Wrexham

Youngster Phoenix Scholtz was awarded a shirt signed by his team-mates after making his MK Dons debut on Saturday.

The 17-year-old impressed throughout pre-season training, making several appearances in friendlies prior to the season kicking off on Saturday at Wrexham.

With Dons ahead at the Racecourse Ground and keen to see the game out, Scholtz was called upon by head coach Graham Alexander for the final few minutes and was right in the thick of the action as Daniel Harvie scored the fifth in the 95th minute.

While Scholtz was one of six to be making their Dons debuts on Saturday - along with Craig MacGillivray, Tommy Smith, Cameron Norman, MJ Williams and Ash Hunter also making their bows - the teenager was the only one making his first senior appearance.

And the landmark was recognised by his team-mates on Monday when, ahead of training, he was awarded his matchday shirt signed by the whole squad, and presented to him by Alexander in the dressing room.