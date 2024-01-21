Scottish loan switch expected for former MK Dons top-scorer

Scott Fraser

Former MK Dons top-scorer Scott Fraser looks set to be on the move again with a loan move to Hearts in the offing.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 50 appearances for Dons in the Covid-lockout season of 2020/21, leading the way from Cameron Jerome as the club's top-scorer. But he departing for Ipswich Town after just a year at the club. Just six months and 20 appearances at Portman Road followed before he moved to Charlton Athletic in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

With 10 goals in 78 appearances at The Valley since, the Scot is set to move back north of the border on loan to Hearts. Having not featured for the Addicks since New Year's Day, Fraser, according to Edinburgh News, is expected at Tynecastle imminently to complete his move until the end of the season.