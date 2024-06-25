Scottish side 'interested' in signing departed Dons defender
The former MK Dons defender is attracting interest
Warren O’Hora has been linked with a move north of the border to join Scottish side Hibernian.
The defender, who joined MK Dons in the summer of 2020 initially on loan from Brighton before making his move permanent six months later, departs at the end of his contract, having made 186 appearances for the club.
The 25-year-old Irishman, according to the Daily Record, has been attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibs as David Gray looks to rebuild this summer.
Hibs finished eighth in the Scottish top flight last season.
