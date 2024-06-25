Scottish side 'interested' in signing departed Dons defender

Warren O'Hora | Jane Russell

The former MK Dons defender is attracting interest

Warren O’Hora has been linked with a move north of the border to join Scottish side Hibernian.

The defender, who joined MK Dons in the summer of 2020 initially on loan from Brighton before making his move permanent six months later, departs at the end of his contract, having made 186 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old Irishman, according to the Daily Record, has been attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibs as David Gray looks to rebuild this summer.