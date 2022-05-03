Season has been ‘better than I imagined’ for Dons’ star man Twine

Scott Twine’s list of accolades grew again over the weekend with three more titles at the MK Dons Awards

The season could not have gone any better, according to Scott Twine as he added to his ever increasing list of accolades last weekend.

The 22-year-old had already been named the best player in League One officially at the EFL Awards and was named in the division’s Team of the Season , and then put a certified stamp on it six days later with a stunning performance away at Plymouth Argyle where he scored four of Dons five goals at Home Park.

Adding his second match ball of the season following his hat-trick against Fleetwood Town to his growing trophy collection, which also boasts a Player of the Month award, he won the man of the match award from the Sky Sports pundits.

“It has been a good season, better than I ever imagined,” he said. “I spoke to my dad last night and he said this last week has been unbelievable. It couldn't have gone any better. I'm so grateful.

“I think the League One Player of the Season stands out the most, but I like looking at the match balls as well!

“Everyone here gets on so well, it's enjoyable to play in this team, and for the gaffer. I've loved every minute of it, I come in with a smile on my face and I think that's why it has been such a good season for me.”

Capped a brilliant season with his 10th goal and another roam into Plymouth territory in the second half.

Harry Darling too was named in the EFL Team of the Season, and also capped off an excellent week with not only his second goal in as many games to take him to ten for the season, but he also took home the acclaimed Players’ Player of the Year prize, as voted for by his Dons team-mates.

Darling said: “It has been a good year for me. We've got two massive games now, that's what we're pushing towards and hopefully we can win both of them.

“It's a nice award to get. Personally, it has been a good season for me and to be voted for by my team-mates is a good one.”

“He has been massive to be fair, and he fully deserves the awards he has won too,” Twine added. “He has been huge this season, especially with his goals.”