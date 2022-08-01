Season tickets on sale for MK Dons Women following Euro 2022 success

For the first time, MK Dons Women’s team are offering season tickets for the forthcoming season.

Avoiding relegation with a brilliant finale to last season, Charlie Bill’s side will split their fixtures between Stadium MK and Fairfields Sports Hub, with the first game of the new campaign kicking off on Sunday August 21.

Replacing the MK Dons Women’s membership previously, the new season ticket entitle all holders to every MK Dons Women home fixture this season in the league and cup, guaranteeing a minimum of 14 fixtures.

The announcement comes just a day after England’s historic victory in the Women’s European Championships at Wembley, which saw Milton Keynes’ Leah Williamson lift the trophy. Four tournament matches were held at Stadium MK, including a sell-out semi-final between Germany and France last Wednesday.

Jack Sharp, Head of Football & Performance for MK Dons Women said: “The Women's Euros's 2022 is a historic moment for football, to have the opportunity to be a host stadium in a competition where the eyes of the world are upon us, and where England go on to win is such an honour.

“It is so important for the legacy of this event that we can capture the interest of everyone to continue to watch women's football at Stadium MK.

“We are very proud of our club and the work we do to engage people around the women's game, we hope our season ticket can provide a platform for those that have been inspired by the lionesses to watch their local club.”

Read More Proudest moment of Williamson’s life as she lifts Euros trophy for England at Wembley