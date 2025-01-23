Second departure of the day as MJ Williams leaves MK Dons for Barrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Bolton Wanderers man has left the club for another League Two side

MJ Williams has become the latest player to depart MK Dons after signing for Barrow this evening.

The 29-year-old has not featured for the side since New Year’s Day when he came on as a late substitute against Chesterfield, one of 16 appearances this term. Unable to fully secure a regular spot in the side since his summer move from Bolton Wanderers, Williams made 58 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

The Citizen understands MK Dons agreed to cancel the midfielder’s contract in order for him to join the fellow League Two side.

Head coach Scott Lindsey admitted he was a huge fan of Williams both on and off the pitch, but felt with competition fierce in the centre of the park, he was not able to offer him the game time he wanted.

“MJ was a tough one for me, because he is an amazing character, and he's a big one in driving the culture here,” Lindsey admitted. “It's tough to see him leave, but game time is limited for him and footballers need to play football.

“It's a real shame to see him go, I've absolutely loved working with him, but we have to be air to him. He's at a part of his career where he has to play regular football and maybe that would have been limited with him.

“But he gave it everything every time he went on the pitch for us, and I wish him well.”