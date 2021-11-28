MK Dons celebrate at Morecambe

Mo Eisa felt Matt O’Riley’s goal to send MK Dons 2-0 up just before half-time was crucial in their dominant win over Morecambe on Saturday.

Leading through his fifth goal of the season, Eisa said O’Riley’s effort five minutes before the interval changed the complexion of the game and put Dons firmly in control.

The first half had been scrappy for the most part, with neither side really able to get on top of the game, especially with the winds howling around the Mazuma Stadium.

Eisa’s goal appeared to be the difference between the sides approaching the break before O’Riley’s effort doubled Dons’ lead, and it made for a different game entirely, according to the striker.

“It was massive, because we knew 1-0 isn't always safe,” said Eisa. “After Matty's goal, we had real control of the game.

“We didn’t have the best of starts, it wasn’t great but once we got the goal I think we relaxed. We passed the ball around a lot better, and after that early stage, we did what we had to do.”

Morecambe rallied at the start of the second half, and forced Andrew Fisher into two important saves to keep Dons 2-0 to the good before Harry Darling headed home on 64 minutes to make sure. O’Riley then added his second and Dons’ fourth late on to complete the rout.

Eisa continued: “They came out in the second half as we expected, and H's goal was crucial. We were up against it, they changed formation and we had to be good defensively.