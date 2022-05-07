Second-leg will be one of the biggest games in MK Dons’ history

Dean Lewington strides out at Stadium MK alongside Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson earlier this season. The clash tomorrow, according to Lewington, is one of the biggest games in Dons’ history.

The second-leg of the play-offs against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow night is among the biggest games in MK Dons’ history, according to the man who has played in most of them.

Dean Lewington has seen Dons promoted and relegated, miss out on play-off opportunities and win at Wembley during his career, but ranks Sunday’s game at Stadium MK (kicking off at 6.30pm) in the upper echelon in terms of importance for the club.

Trailing 2-0 after the first-leg on Thursday, Dons know the job they must do on home soil, and for Lewington, the opportunity to see the club retun to the Championship gives it even more gravitas.

“It's right up there,” he said. “It's a chance to keep the season going and to get another shot in the final would be huge. Getting out of League One is something we've only been able to do once in 18 seasons so it's a high level for us. It's a game we're all looking forward to and we're hopeful we can get something positive.”

Despite the enormity of the match for both sides heading to Stadium MK, head coach Liam Manning said he is not feeling any extra pressure going into the game.

He said: “Personally, I don't. I'm fortunate and privileged enough to work in this industry.

“Going into the game, we cannot lose tomorrow. The players have been incredible. We felt the emotional side on Thursday, but it's good learning. Knowing the group, we'll learn quickly and be ready to go.

“I cannot wait. It's a terrific opportunity. Let's leave nothing short, let's put it all out there, give it all we've got, fight until the end, run until the end and enjoy doing it as a group with a bit of quality. We know what we need to do.

“It's a big moment for the club, so let's make the most of it.”