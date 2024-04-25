Second promotion with MK Dons 'would mean everything' to Gilbey

Alex Gilbey

Midfielder Alex Gilbey would swap his personal achievements this season to leave Wembley with a winner’s medal around his neck next month.

Gilbey’s landmark campaign on his return to Stadium MK this term has seen him rack up 22 goal contributions –13 goals and nine assists – for the club after three seasons away at Charlton Athletic.

Having secured automatic promotion to League One with Dons in 2018/19 under Paul Tisdale, Gilbey has also been a winner at Wembley, helping Newport County see off Welsh rivals Wrexham in the 2012/13 Conference Play-off Final when he was a teenager on his first loan spell away from Colchester United.

With the prospect of another promotion with Dons in the offing this season, Gilbey admitted he would swap all his goals and assists for the team to guarantee promotion back to League One at Wembley.

Alex Gilbey helped Newport County to promotion to the Football League in 2013 with their win over Wrexham at Wembley

“It would mean everything,” he said. “I came here with one clear instruction, personally and from the club, which was to get promoted. I'd swap all the goals and stuff in a heartbeat to get a medal around my neck at Wembley.

“I know the chairman wants it, the players and the manager, everyone wants it, but we've got to stay composed. I've had a lot of people telling me it's the best way to do it, so it's exciting. Everyone wants to play ay Wembley as a kid, but we've got two big games to get there before we start thinking about that.