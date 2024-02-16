Selection dilemma in 'such an important position' for MK Dons

Nathan Harness

Ian Watson has backed all of MK Dons' goalkeepers to produce if they are called upon.

Dons have used four goalkeepers this year - Craig MacGillivray, Filip Marschall, Michael Kelly and Nathan Harness - with injuries, signings and personal reasons causing one or more to be unavailable recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marschall's injury, picked up against Accrington Stanley last weekend, is likely to see him miss Saturday's game against Swindon Town, though Michael Kelly is understood to be available again after also missing Tuesday's loss at Bradford City.

Nathan Harness made his first appearance since August at Valley Parade and could keep his spot between the sticks, having given the management team food for thought despite the heavy 4-0 defeat in Yorkshire.

Watson said: "Nath came in the other night and did well, Kells shows what he can do in training, they're all pushing each other in training. They're all learning off each other too, the style is quite new to come of them, but they're keen to learn and grow. They've been excellent.

"Everyone knows with the way we play, the goalkeeper is such an important position for us, how we like to build-up and move the ball, switch the play, the keeper becomes an outfield player for us. It's a really specific position we that we require, with different profiles.