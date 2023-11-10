Selection headache facing Dons boss ahead of Newport County trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After seeing more of his squad in action over the last couple of weeks, MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson said he has a selection headache for Saturday's game against Newport County.

The boss made six changes to the side for last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Reading, but has since lost Jack Tucker and Ethan Robson to injury, with the pair missing out on the trip to Wales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After seeing more of the likes of Dawson Devoy, Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko though - who were regulars last season but have found first team opportunities scant recently - Williamson admitted he has hard decisions to make.

"The lads who came in put in a good shift last week," he said. "There are many elements go into picking the team - how can we hurt Newport? What's the best way we want to play? How can we exploit their weaknesses?

"We've got a few injuries, but we've got lads we feel can hurt them as well. We've got decisions to make on team selection."

Newport, who sit 20th in League Two, have earned points in six of their eight games at Rodney Parade this season, and beat Oldham in the FA Cup last Saturday at home to progress into the second round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons though have struggled away from home, with their last away win in the league coming on August 19 at Colchester.

"We've had a couple of good home performances, but every away point is hard to come by," Williamson continued. "Newport have a style, a willingness and work hard, and they've got all that in abundance. We have to match their physicality, their intensity and keep them out of our box.