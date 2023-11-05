News you can trust since 1981
Selles positive after Reading's FA Cup win over MK Dons

The Reading manager's reaction to their 3-2 FA Cup first round win over MK Dons

By Toby Lock
Published 5th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Reading manager Ruben Selles was pleased to have avoided the potential FA Cup banana skin in the form of MK Dons on Saturday after edging into the second round.

The 3-2 win was perhaps more uncomfortable for the League One side than it needed to be, with Max Dean's 93rd minute goal for Mike Williamson's side bringing it back to 3-2 before an even later penalty appeal from the visitors got turned away.

But after making nine changes to his side from their last league game, Selles said there were a lot of positives to take from his side's performance.

“We had a game of football, we competed playing with a young team, we got a victory and we are in the draw for the next round. No new injuries, so it is a good day," Selles said.

“We can still to better of course – there are some phases of the game we need to control better, we should be more ruthless in finishing our chances to prevent us from going into the final minutes with the game still in the balance, but today is a good learning (experience) for us.

“The FA Cup is always difficult, you always see teams in higher divisions falling to teams in divisions below. And we could have finished the game off a little bit earlier instead of complicating it for ourselves.

“But we use the cup to develop ourselves. The boys have been performing well in these cup games – there are ups and downs during those games of course – but we deserve to go to the next round and I’m happy for the boys that we got the victory.”

Related topics:FA CupFootballLeague OneMike Williamson