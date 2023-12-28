Selling MK Dons' best players leaves Lewington with mixed emotions

Scott Twine, Matt O'Riley and Harry Darling

Dean Lewington admitted he finds it hard to see MK Dons selling key players.

The skipper has seen plenty of players come through the rotating doors at Stadium MK down the years, but said he still finds it tough when they leave to the detriment to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the 39-year-old regularly checks up on his former team-mates and their results, particularly those who have come through the Milton Keynes youth system, and is pleased to see those who have moved away succeeding.

Read More Former MK Dons boss credited by Lewie for helping turn things around this season

"(When) you have a good team but you lose two or three of them, and you know it will have a detrimental effect on you because it's part of your team, and you're now weaker," he said.

"But you want everyone to do well, because they're your mates. When Twiney and H (Harry Darling) got their moves we were excited for them, exciting for what they have ahead of them. They'll go and do amazing things.

"And then there are the MK Dons boys who come through. Fans see them when they're in the first-team, but I've known them since they were 13, 14, training with me at 15. I still look out for Callum (Brittain) and George (Baldock) - even Sam has finished now! I always check after games to see how they're doing.

Advertisement

Advertisement