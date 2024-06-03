Senior MK Dons figures still play a role in Thomas-Asante's career

Brandon Thomas-Asante

The popular former Dons academy graduate has been called up for World Cup qualifiers

Despite leaving Stadium MK five years ago, Brandon Thomas-Asante still speaks to MK Dons skipper Dean Lewington for advice.

The 25-year-old has made a big name for himself after coming through the academy at Stadium MK. After three seasons at Salford City in League Two, he now plays for West Bromwich Albion in the Championship. Just as he was at MK1, Thomas-Asante is one of the most popular players amongst Baggies supporters, with 20 goals in 71 appearances for the forward since his move to the Hawthorns, finishing both seasons as the club’s top scorer.

And his performances have earned him a call-up for Ghana too, where he will jet off with the Black Stars for their World Cup qualifiers this summer against Mali on Thursday and Central African Republic on Monday.

Though his career never got the chance to take off in Milton Keynes, Thomas-Asante cited two senior players in the Dons dressing room who were key for him as he developed, with skipper Lewington being one he is still in touch with.

He said: “Dean Lewington now has the most appearances for one club - I remember being in Year One and Two at school, watching him at Wembley in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final, and then I played with him when I was a teenager. Even now, we still speak. I always listen to those sorts of figures.

“There are young players who now look up to me as well, and look to me for advice so I try and impart what I can.

“I've always been fortunate to have really good role models and players who have done a lot in their careers around me. The people I have the most respect for are just nice people, who you don't want to disappoint.”

Speaking on West Brom’s The Lord’s My Shed-Pod podcast, Thomas-Asante selected another former Dons team-mate as one he would most like to share a room with ahead of a game - Kieran Agard.

Agard signed for Dons in 2016 when Thomas-Asante was first making a name for himself in Karl Robinson’s first-team, and the pair quickly became friends.

Thomas-Asante said: “Kieran Agard was one of the senior players in the squad. He'd come through at Everton, Arsenal, and had a good career scoring goals. He was a real poacher, but as a man, he was one of those people who was just gold.