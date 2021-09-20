Settled Parrott will get even better at MK Dons

Troy Parrott with fellow Irishman Warren O’Hora, Max Watters and Ethan Robson

Teenager Troy Parrott will get even better at MK Dons after he put in another strong outing against Gillingham on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland striker, on loan from Tottenham, saw his shot hit Max Ehmer as it deflected into the Priestfield net late in the day, the third goal in a 4-1 win which lifted Dons into third spot in League One.

Parrott had missed a host of chances prior to that one, testing keeper Jamie Cumming and firing over in the first half before hitting the stanchion in the second half.

Had he been credited with the goal, it would be his third of an impressive season so far for Dons and Liam Manning predicts he will continue to improve.

“I've been really pleased with Troy,” said Dons’ head coach after the win over Gillingham. “He showed his qualities - his movement, the timing of those movements, his change in intensity is really good.

“He's really difficult to play against because he's so unpredictable. If you're a centre back, you don't know whether to step into the pocket with him or to drop.

“He's in a really good spot, he looks confident, feels confident and he has to keep that momentum and understand why he's playing well. He'll continue to get better.”

With just five players over the age of 25 in the Dons squad this season, Manning believes Parrott’s relationship with his team-mates is helping bring the best out of the striker.

He added: “We've got a group of lads who are a similar age, who have a lot in common and they drive so much of the programme. We're here to hold accountability and to make them better, but it's easier when you've got a group of lads like that.