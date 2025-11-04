Settled winger hopes to be a more regular provider for MK Dons

The Guatemalan international feels he is now showing his best attributes at Stadium MK

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Settling in at a new club is never an instant process, even for an experienced pro like Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

The 33-year-old made the move to MK Dons in summer from Championship side Derby County, reuniting with boss Paul Warne after the duo secured promotion at Pride Park together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he has been a regular in the starting line-up since making the switch, it has only been in the last few weeks he really feels like he is starting to show what he is capable of.

Netting against Gillingham, his second goal of the campaign, not only sparked Dons’ season into life but also his own, with his performances of late proving what many had expected from the Guatemalan international.

“I feel a lot more settled now,” he said. “Coming to a new club with a new culture, sometimes it takes time to settle in. We’ve got a fantastic group here, but it takes time to get to know how everyone plays. I feel now, within myself, I’m coming into my own now.

“You need a run of games to get into a rhythm but that’s football. We’ve all been in the game long enough to know that that happens - people come in, people go out and it’s always about the next man up. We all have to step up and be counted, and it looks like we’re all pulling in the right direction now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he plays a significant role in the front-line for Warne’s side, by his own admission Mendez-Laing is not tasked with scoring a sackful of goals. Instead, he is there to provide for others, and has put three on a plate in the last two games.

And two of those assists have come for Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, who has stepped into the role vacated by Callum Paterson, who has been out with illness recently.

“We joked with Pato before the Bromley game that we’d see who the problem is, and after five minutes we combined to score!” Mendez-Laing laughed.

“If you look back at my career, I’ve never been a goal-scorer, but I’ve scored goals. I pride myself on the team winning and a good performance. I’ve had games where I’ve not scored but played amazingly, but had games where I’ve scored two and been terrible.

“I don’t look too much into goals, but I do certainly for assists. My job is to create for others to score. I feel like I’m getting into my rhythm now.”