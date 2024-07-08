Seven-figure bid for MK Dons striker tabled according to reports

Max Dean | Jane Russell

Rumours are swirling around MK Dons when it comes to strikers

Striker Max Dean has been linked with a seven-figure move to French side Toulouse.

The MK Dons frontman netted 19 goals in 34 appearances last term as Dons came up short in their quest to get promoted from League Two. Last week, Dons head coach Mike Williamson told the Citizen the 20-year-old was bound to attract attention from potential suitors, and reports now link the ex-Leeds man with a move abroad.

Toulouse have done business with Dons before for strikers, signing Rhys Healey back in 2020 off the back of a similarly successful season at Stadium MK. And according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Les Violets have tabled a £1 million bid to bring Dean to Stadium de Toulouse.