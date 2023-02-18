Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 MK Dons - Dons clinging on before the break
MK Dons take on high-flying Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in League One this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
Key Events
Kaikai scuffs his shot wide, should have picked out Eisa in the centre. Leko races clear to the edge of the box, rolls in the former Wycombe man but he shanks it wide when Eisa was completely unmarked at the back stick
We’ll have SEVEN minutes added on at the end of the first-half. Had a lot of injuries and stoppages to be fair, Leko and Kaikai for Dons, Windass for Wednesday, plus three goals.
MK Dons getting lucky there, Jules deflecting Palmer’s shot onto the top of the bar.
The visitors are dropping deeper and deeper as we approach half-tie
Of all the scenarios you’ll have played out in your heads on the way to Sheffield earlier, not many of you would have predicted a 2-1 Dons lead on the half-hour mark.
And to be fair, they’re not bad value for it. Attacking-wise, they’ve taken the chances when they have come along, though Wednesday have looked very threatening when they’ve come forwards.
OH Eisa looked shaped to shoot there inside the six yard box, James pokes it away for a corner, which comes to nothing
A ball over the top, Eisa races onto it, shrugs off Iorfa and strokes the ball into the bottom corner!
MK Dons are back in front!
Headed over the top by Michael Smith, three Wednesday players lined to take that header from Bannan’s cross
Ooooh, Jules gets lucky there as he failed to clear his lines, Wednesday recycle and Vaulks lets fire from range into the arms of Cumming
A simple ball over the top, Windass races clear of Tucker, Cumming comes off his line, and it leaves space for the striker to lift it over the top of the keeper and equalise