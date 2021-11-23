Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 MK Dons: Live action from League One
MK Dons will look to make it four wins in a row in League One when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.
MK Dons are at Hillsborough this evening to take on Sheffield Wednesday
Get the latest from the game.
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 MK Dons
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 21:41
FULL TIME: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 MK Dons
They just tried to defend deeper and deeper and deeper as the game wore on, and it was only going to be time that would tell as Dons end up losing here.
Two goals for the home side in that final 10 minutes win it for Wednesday.
GOAL 92 mins: Windass wins it
Bannan given so much time to shape up, shape to cross, eventually loses McEachran, he pulls is back for Windass, he takes a swipe, misses it but takes a second bite and finds the bottom corner.
GOAL 83 mins: Wednesday are finally level
It has been coming with all their corners and eventually one sticks. Lee Gregory wins the header at the near post and it flies past Fisher.
Hiram Boateng comes off, Josh McEachran on
Attendance: 18,581
82 mins: Great chance for Wednesday
Gregory misses a sitter, Berahino’s ball across the face and the striker completely misses it
77 mins: Darling comes on
Aden Baldwin is making way for Darling for these final 14 mins. He doesn’t look too pleased to be coming off - he’s had a good game too.
72 mins: Watters has to come off
Concern for MK Dons as Watters limps out, he’s replaced by Eisa.
Dons still living on the edge, Wednesday putting the visitors under a lot of pressure.
59 mins: Wednesday should be level
Dear oh dear, MK Dons desperate to give away a goal there. O’Hora and Fisher not speaking to each other, the ball bounces free, Hunt hits the post with the net empty, Kasumu slides in and the home fans want a pen, but the ref says no.
55 mins: Double change for Wednesday
They certainly need to do something, the home side as Dons seem to be frustrating them at the moment. Darren Moore has called for Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo off the bench, replacing Florian Kamberi and George Byers.
GOAL 47 mins: Dons go in front in style!
My goodness me, what a hit! Boateng’s ball inside to Scott Twine at first looked difficult to control but he brought it around the corner and hit it from 25-yards or so and it flew past Peacock-Farrell!
What a strike!
MK Dons take the lead!
Second half
MK Dons restart the game.