Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons - Build-up from Hillsborough
MK Dons take on high-flying Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in League One this afternoon
Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons - LIVE
Key Events
Mark Jackson on Sheffield Wednesday
Wednesday are a good team, they're flying high, with good physicality and we have to match that. They'll have height on us, but we've got to try and match their fight. When we get the chance to play, we have to show our style.
They'll be a threat but we're looking forward to it.
After the poor showing from the back-line on Tuesday night at Bolton Wanderers, Mark Jackson might have wanted to change everyone out, but he hasn’t got that luxury at the moment.
Anthony Stewart’s injury is worse than expected and is set to be on the sidelines for several more weeks, while Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora are long-term absentees, so the defence could look pretty similar this afternoon at Hillsborough.
Jackson said: “We've got limited options at the back, but until the Bolton game, we've been relatively pleased with how we've performed defensively, in and out of possession. Taking away the set-play goals, and we're feeling different after Tuesday night. We know we have to get better, we have to give more in those areas and moments, but we'll be ready for it.”
Second takes on 20th in League One this afternoon in S6, and itcould be another tough afternoon for MK Dons