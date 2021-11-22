Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Dons head to Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow (Tuesday) for the first time since 2016

The first of three consecutive away games for MK Dons begins on Tuesday against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsbrough.

The Owls are two points and two places behind Dons in League One, sitting seventh with 29 points having played a game more.

Something of draw specialists of late, Wednesday have drawn six of their last 10 games, winning three but only losing once, and that was in the FA Cup last weekend, going down 3-0 to League One leaders Plymouth. On Saturday, they raced into a 3-0 lead at Accrington but almost let the win slip, holding on to win 3-2.

After a shaky period in October, Dons have pulled their league form back and have won their last three in the division to sit fifth. On Saturday, Liam Manning’s side were 1-0 winners over Burton Albion at Stadium MK.

More often than not, and especially at Hillsbrough, games between Dons and Wednesday end up in draws. Down the years, there have been 10 meetings, and six of them have ended up all square. And in five meetings at S6, four have been honours even.

Referee Robert Madley will take charge of the game. The former Premier League referee has overseen 15 games this season, booking 51 and sending off two. His last Dons game was the 4-0 thumping they suffered at Sincil Bank against Lincoln last April. Wayne Grunnill and Daniel Woodward will runs the lines, with Fourth Official Bradley Hall.