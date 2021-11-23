Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: Live action from League One
MK Dons will look to make it four wins in a row in League One when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.
MK Dons are at Hillsborough this evening to take on Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:07
Wednesday’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
After their 1-0 win over Burton on Saturday, MK Dons boss Liam Manning only makes the one change to his side, bringing in Hiram Boateng for Josh McEachran in the midfield, with Harry Darling on the bench on his return from suspension.
Team: Fisher, Lewington, Baldwin, O’Hora, Kioso, Harvie, Kasumu, Boateng, O’Riley, Twine, Watters
Subs: Ravizzoli, Jules, Darling, Eisa, Brown, McEachran, Ilunga
Wednesday fans would be pivotal for Dons tonight
Liam Manning hopes MK Dons sway momentum and the atmosphere at Hillsborough tonight by taking control of the game.
Liam Manning
It can go one of two ways in terms of momentum. We’ve spoken about how we can use that to our advantage, or nullify it and get on top
Big clubs in League One have taken the pressure and focus off MK Dons
“We’ll let the football do the talking and stay under the radar”
In almost typical Dean Lewington fashion, the skipper has no interest in how anyone sees MK Dons this season. Perhaps considered underdogs heading to Hillsborough this evening, Dons are fifth while Wednesday sit seventh in the standings.
“I’m not too fussed about how anyone else sees us,” he said. “Within the stadium and the dressing room we know what we’re capable of and what our objectives are. But from the outside, it’s actually quite nice.”
Dons availability news for the game
Harry Darling and Charlie Brown return to the fold for MK Dons this evening. Darling was suspended while Brown was out with injury and both are available for selection again.
Ethan Robson though is out after taking a knock against Stevenage last week.
