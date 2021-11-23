Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: Live action from League One

In almost typical Dean Lewington fashion, the skipper has no interest in how anyone sees MK Dons this season. Perhaps considered underdogs heading to Hillsborough this evening, Dons are fifth while Wednesday sit seventh in the standings.

“I’m not too fussed about how anyone else sees us,” he said. “Within the stadium and the dressing room we know what we’re capable of and what our objectives are. But from the outside, it’s actually quite nice.”