Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: Live action from League One

MK Dons will look to make it four wins in a row in League One when they take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:52 pm

MK Dons are at Hillsborough this evening to take on Sheffield Wednesday

Get the latest from the game.

Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons

Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:07

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 18:52

Wednesday’s team to face MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday’s team to face MK Dons
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 19:07

MK Dons team news

Hiram Boateng

After their 1-0 win over Burton on Saturday, MK Dons boss Liam Manning only makes the one change to his side, bringing in Hiram Boateng for Josh McEachran in the midfield, with Harry Darling on the bench on his return from suspension.

Team: Fisher, Lewington, Baldwin, O’Hora, Kioso, Harvie, Kasumu, Boateng, O’Riley, Twine, Watters

Subs: Ravizzoli, Jules, Darling, Eisa, Brown, McEachran, Ilunga

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 13:24

Wednesday fans would be pivotal for Dons tonight

Keeping the Sheffield Wednesday fans quiet on Tuesday night could give MK Dons the upper hand when they head to Hillsborough tomorrow night

Liam Manning hopes MK Dons sway momentum and the atmosphere at Hillsborough tonight by taking control of the game.

It can go one of two ways in terms of momentum. We’ve spoken about how we can use that to our advantage, or nullify it and get on top

Liam Manning
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 13:21

Big clubs in League One have taken the pressure and focus off MK Dons

“We’ll let the football do the talking and stay under the radar”

In almost typical Dean Lewington fashion, the skipper has no interest in how anyone sees MK Dons this season. Perhaps considered underdogs heading to Hillsborough this evening, Dons are fifth while Wednesday sit seventh in the standings.

“I’m not too fussed about how anyone else sees us,” he said. “Within the stadium and the dressing room we know what we’re capable of and what our objectives are. But from the outside, it’s actually quite nice.”

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 13:19

Dons availability news for the game

Harry Darling scored Dons’ only goal of the game against Stevenage last week, but was sent off in the final minute of extra time, leading to his ban from Saturday’s win over Burton

Harry Darling and Charlie Brown return to the fold for MK Dons this evening. Darling was suspended while Brown was out with injury and both are available for selection again.

Ethan Robson though is out after taking a knock against Stevenage last week.

Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 13:16

Form, odds and stats

Sheffield Wednesday vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons head to Hillsborough for the first time since 2016

Home
Page 1 of 1
Sheffield WednesdayLeague One