The Scot opened up about leaving troubled Sheffield Wednesday for Milton Keynes

Troubles off the field at Sheffield Wednesday caused Callum Paterson to lose his love for football, prompting him to leave Hillsborough this summer.

The 30-year-old has hit the ground running at MK Dons since arriving at Stadium MK, bagging three goals in three starts for the club as they have made an unbeaten start to their League Two season.

Paterson admitted he is enjoying his football again after a turbulent few seasons with the Owls. Wednesday’s issues have been well documented of late, with the fans protesting owner Dejphon Chansiri, the north stand of their historic ground failing to get a safety certificate, transfer embargoes and managerial changes aplenty over the last few years.

For Paterson, that turbulence prompted him to lose a bit of love for the game and knew a change was needed, luring him to Milton Keynes.

“In the last couple of years at Sheffield Wednesday was tough,” he said. “The training schedule, changing managers, relegation, promotion, there was a lot going on and it was always up in the air.

“I needed to come somewhere that was comfortable, with a clear aim and that’s what the manager told me.

“Football is meant to be fun. I know it’s a job and we all take it seriously, but it’s meant to be fun, you’re meant to enjoy going to play. I was going through a phase where I wasn’t enjoying it, turning up for training, playing and watching games, but I wasn’t enjoying myself.

“I needed to move on to find somewhere I’d have fun.”

And after making a great start to life at Dons, Paterson said that’s exactly what he’s doing.

He continued: “I’m having fun. I came here to play football and enjoy myself. Wherever you play, whatever level you play at, hard work brings rewards. Thankfully, it has started quickly for me this season. Goals settle you right down.

“It was a tough few weeks, with long away trips taking its toll on the boys. Thankfully we’ve come out with some good points moving into this weekend.