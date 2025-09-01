Sherring completes loan move to Cheltenham Town

The defender barely played for MK Dons last season

Defender Sam Sherring has completed a season-long loan move to Cheltenham Town.

The 25-year-old has struggled since his move from Northampton Town last summer, making only 13 appearances for Dons last season, not kicking a ball for the club since January 21 in the defeat to Fleetwood Town.

Sherring had featured regularly in pre-season but suffered a hamstring injury in the penultimate friendly game against Peterborough United and has not been seen since.

He joins Michael Flynn’s Cheltenham side who sit bottom of the League Two table with just a point to their name. They were thumped 5-0 by MK Dons three weeks ago, with their 1-1 draw away at Salford City on Saturday their first point of the season.

Upon signing for the Robins, Sherring said: "I'm really happy, I've come in today, met the lads and trained. It was a really good vibe and I'm looking forward now to the game tomorrow and cracking on.

"For me it's a chance to play some consistent minutes. I'm looking to really make an impact on the team and play as much as I can whilst I'm here.

"It's still early in the season, there's a lot games left to play and hopefully I can help the team climb up the league."

Manager Michael Flynn added: "We're delighted to have Sam with us. When he was at Northampton he was outstanding.

"If we can get him back to that level then we've got a very good centre back on our hands.

"He was really enthusiastic about coming here so it's an important one to get over the line."