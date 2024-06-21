Sherring relieved to secure future as he completes MK Dons move

Sam Sherring | Getty Images

The defender is relieved to have his future sorted

Sam Sherring admitted he has had a difficult summer before completing his move to MK Dons.

The former Northampton Town man was offered a deal to remain at Sixfields, but had been tipped to make up the divisions, but has joined Dons as their fifth signing, and the third centre-back through the door after Luke Offord and Laurence Maguire joined.

The 24-year-old made 75 appearances for Cobblers in the last two seasons, playing a key part in their promotion winning 2022/23 team and playing regularly last term in League One.

But after seeing his contract run down up the motorway, Sherring had a decision to make regarding his future. And after meeting with Dons head coach Mike Williamson, Sherring said his mind was made up.

“It has been a long-time coming,” he said. “It has been a difficult summer for me, with things up in the air surrounding my future. But I came here, spoke with the manager, met people, saw the plan, the facilities, it became a no brainer.

“We had a really good chat, about football and about life in general, where he thinks he can take me and how I can help the club progress and be successful. The style of play is massive for me as well, it's attractive and will really suit me. Hopefully, we'll be successful with it.”

Sherring began his career at Bournemouth, but loan spells at Torquay - where he played with Connor Lemonheigh-Evans - Cambridge United and Accrington - where he played alongside Tommy Leigh - earned him a move to Sixfields.

Having had a taste of promotion, Sherring hopes he can help Dons return to League One next season.

He continued: “We all know what the target is this year, what we want to achieve, the success we want. We have to be a tight-knit group to be successful. I know a couple of the lads already - Connor Evans and Tommy Leigh - but I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the lads.

“I'm a solid defender, I defend first and want to keep clean sheets. But I'm good with the ball at my feet too, I want to start and build attacks.”

On his fifth signing of the summer, Williamson added: “Sam fits the profile of the kind of player we want to bring into the club down to the ground. He's young and hungry to succeed but already has meaningful EFL experience and has won promotion from this division before.