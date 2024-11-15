Sherring sent for tests after 'spending a week in bed' through illness

Sam Sherring | Jane Russell

The centre-back has made only seven outings for MK Dons this season

Defender Sam Sherring is awaiting the results of a blood test after falling ill over the last week.

The 24-year-old, who signed from Northampton Town in the summer, has been limited to just seven appearances this season. After appearing to be one of the first-choice centre-backs at the club in the early part of the season, injury kept him out for six weeks before he made his return.

But he missed the win over Swindon Town last Saturday after getting ill a couple of days before, and head coach Scott Lindsey confirmed the defender has continued to suffer throughout the week.

“Sam has been really poorly,” the head coach confirmed. “We've sent him to the doctor for some blood tests and we're waiting on the outcome.

“He's been pretty much in bed for a week now, so we're just waiting to see what comes back. It could be a viral infection, but he has not been well at all.”

Dons face Cheltenham Town this Saturday, and could welcome back Liam Kelly to the fold after he missed the last two matches with a hamstring issue. And Lindsey offered promising news regarding others on the road to recovery.

He added: “Nico Lawrence has done some modified training, as has Tom Carroll. Liam Kelly has had a good week of training and will be back into the squad, and in contention. Callum Tripp is a little bit away still, he's out running but not with the group yet. We're making headway through.”