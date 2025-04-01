Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender has made barely a handful of appearances for Dons since signing in the summer

With only seven games to go this season, injured MK Dons defender Sam Sherring may already be switching his focus to next term.

The 24-year-old summer signing from Northampton Town has made just 13 appearances this season, the last of which came three months ago in the 2-1 defeat to Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium.

Spotted in the crowd at Cheltenham 10 days ago with a protective boot on his foot, the extent of Sherring’s latest setback looks set to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

But with plenty of numbers in the defensive cordon now for Ben Gladwin to pick from, the interim boss feels Sherring should now be looking at hitting the ground running in pre-season rather than rushing himself back prematurely.

“Shezza needs more investigation with a specialist,” said the head coach. “It's nothing to be too concerned about, but with the number of centre-halves we have in the building, it doesn't make sense to rush it.

“He needs to get himself in a position where he can really compete. He's got a big, big part to play for this club moving forwards, there's no doubt. He could still play a part towards the end of the season, but most importantly next season.

“Sometimes, when there is less to play for, you don't want to put your body at unnecessary risk for next season, because ultimately that's where the club is starting to look now. You also don't want to make anything worse going into pre-season.

“There will be a few boys who will be getting a few things done, nursing stuff they've had for a long time. But all of them want to be out there.”

With Sherring set to miss the rest of the campaign, Callum Hendry and Joe White appear set to miss out on at least Wednesday’s game against Notts County at Meadow Lane, with Gladwin adding: “We've had some good news about Callum Hendry and his knee, he is not far away. Joe White is the same, he is there or thereabouts but won't be in time for the Notts County.”