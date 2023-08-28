News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle

Shifted mindset has made Tucker one of Dons’ “most important players”

The MK Dons defender has changed his mindset this season

By Toby Lock
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

It is a new Jack Tucker emerging for MK Dons this season according to his defensive partner Warren O’Hora.

The 23-year-old had a difficult first season at Stadium MK following his move from Gillingham last summer, often scapegoated for Dons’ dismal term which saw them relegted to League Two.

While Dons have only been able to keep one clean sheet this season - coming in the 1-0 win over Tranmere - O’Hora highlighted the performances of Tucker so far this season, believing the defender has grown in confidence and mindset this term.

“Tucks has been brilliant this season,” said O’Hora, who scored in the 2-1 win over Doncaster on Saturday.

“You can see his style has changed a bit, his mindset has shifted. He's confident on the ball, you can see how he holds himself, he's winning headers, he's aggressive. I think he has been one of our most important players.

“It's a credit to him because he's worked hard, and I think he deserves everything there is to get.”

Related topics:Jack TuckerWarren O'HoraStadium MKGillinghamLeague TwoDefender