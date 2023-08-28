Shifted mindset has made Tucker one of Dons’ “most important players”

It is a new Jack Tucker emerging for MK Dons this season according to his defensive partner Warren O’Hora.

The 23-year-old had a difficult first season at Stadium MK following his move from Gillingham last summer, often scapegoated for Dons’ dismal term which saw them relegted to League Two.

While Dons have only been able to keep one clean sheet this season - coming in the 1-0 win over Tranmere - O’Hora highlighted the performances of Tucker so far this season, believing the defender has grown in confidence and mindset this term.

“Tucks has been brilliant this season,” said O’Hora, who scored in the 2-1 win over Doncaster on Saturday.

“You can see his style has changed a bit, his mindset has shifted. He's confident on the ball, you can see how he holds himself, he's winning headers, he's aggressive. I think he has been one of our most important players.