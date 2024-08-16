Shot-stopper calls for MK Dons to make faster starts

Tom McGill | Jane Russell

The MK Dons shot stopper knows the team must start better against Colchester on Saturday

Keeper Tom McGill could not have imagined a worse start to life between the sticks at MK Dons than he had last week.

Within five minutes against Bradford City, the on-loan Brighton man had twice picked the ball out of his net, enough to see Dons lose the season opener 2-1.

Made to pay for their slow start, Canadian international McGill said he hoped Dons had learnt their lesson from the defeat to Graham Alexander’s side, and knows they have to start much brighter when they take on Colchester United tomorrow.

“It was tough, and it shocked a few of the players as well,” he said. “We know we cannot start games like that. It was a little bit slow, we conceded two chances straight off the hop and both of them went in. We shouldn't be conceding territory like that, but we know that.

“(A fast start) is what we're expecting at Colchester. We'll do our best to start faster. It will be a different game away from home but we're looking forward to it.

“As long as the fans know we're trying to do our best to start games faster, it's all we can ask for.”