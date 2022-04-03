Shrews boss questions why play was not stopped in build-up to Dons’ second goal

Steve Cotterill felt play should have stopped when Tyrese Fornah went down injured. Dons capitalised and scored their second of the afternoon through Scott Twine while the midfielder was floored

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill felt hard done by in the 2-0 defeat to MK Dons on Saturday, in particular with the host’s second goal.

Tyrese Fornah went down injured when challenging Troy Parrott, but Dons recycled the loose ball and while the Shrews man was lying on the ground, play was allowed to continue, with Scott Twine firing in the second of the game to put the game beyond reach.

Liam Manning’s side were already leading through Mo Eisa’s first half strike and Daniel Harvie had hit the post, while Daniel Udoh forced Jamie Cumming into a good save to keep the home side ahead.

Cotterill, who saw his side’s three match winning streak come to an end, said he felt referee Martin Coy should have stopped play in the lead up to Twine’s decisive second.

“I was disappointed with how the build-up to the second goal has happened,” he said afterwards.

“When I think how many times the referee has stopped the game and booked our lads for nothing challenges - I can’t believe he didn’t stop the game then.

“Tyrese was down on the floor for long enough. Their guys have been down long enough and he stops the game. There was a couple of restarts and we didn’t get that, then it makes it even more difficult.

“It’s tough when you play the teams at the top but if you want to be one of those teams at the top you’ve got to play well against those teams at the top.

“I thought our performance was a little reactive to situations, which has been unlike us of late and I probably think that’s cost us.

“In the moments we were instinctive and proactive we created chances and we didn’t do that enough.

“We created great opportunities, the keeper made certainly one good save first half, but we definitely did enough to score two or three goals. In that respect we’re slightly disappointed with not scoring.”