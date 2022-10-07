Shrews need to get defeat out of their system for Dons clash

Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill said it has been a long week in the lead-up to taking on MK Dons on Saturday.

The Shrews were beatne 2-0 by Cheltenham Town last Saturday in a performance which was not up to standard, according to the manager.

While Dons turned in a similarly disappointing show against Peterborough last weekend, Liam Manning’s side were able to get it out of their system with a 2-0 win over West Ham U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy. Shrewsbury though were without a game this week.

“I wouldn’t say it’s particularly been a good week,” said Cotterill. “It’s been a long one that’s for sure because our performance last week wasn’t anywhere near what we have shown.

“I think you can have a couple of players who are off-colour. But I just think there were too many players off it last week. It was the basics of the game that let us down.”

Heading into Saturday’s clash, Cotterill admitted he would have liked a midweek game to help them get over their defeat, but said he was eager to take on Dons, adding: “I’m looking forward to it.

