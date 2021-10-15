Shrewsbury duo speak MK Dons ahead of Saturday’s game

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill believes MK Dons have gone back to their style of old this season under Liam Manning.

Dons suffered only their second League One defeat last time out against bottom club Doncaster Rovers - who sit just one place behind Shrewsbury in the table - and will be eager to return to winning ways at Greenhaus Meadow on Saturday.

Shrewsbury, who have lost their last three in the league, were winners when the sides last met in Shropshire, but Cotterill says Manning’s introduction has seen Dons return to a style they became synonymous with in years gone by.

“MK Dons have been playing a good brand of football for quite a few years now,” he said. “They’ve changed their manager but they’ve gone back to playing the football they have played for a good few years.

“You have to prepare in and out of possession whether they’re a direct team or a footballing team. We’ve done a fair chunk of that today and we’ll finish off tomorrow. There are still things they do from last year and I think that will carry on with the players they have. They are doing well.

“We need to convert what we do on the training ground into results on a Saturday on a consistent basis - nothing changes there.”

Winger Shaun Whalley added: “We are expecting a really tough game. MK Dons are always a good passing team and they’re are a possession-based team. It will be a hard game for us, we know that but there is nothing to fear. If we can get the ball away from them, we can attack them to score goals and win the game.

“They are really good at keeping the ball and they have high possession stats in games. Our first task is getting the ball from them. When we do get the ball, we have to break quickly and get the goals. Personally, I take each game as it comes and I’m sure everyone else does. Every team in League One is a good side and we have to be ready for anything.”