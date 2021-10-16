Shrewsbury Town 0-0 MK Dons: Get the latest from the League One clash

Dons are back in League One action this afternoon as they take on Shrewsbury Town.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 3:12 pm

MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon

Get the latest from the game.

Shrewsbury Town 0-0 MK Dons

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:12

10 mins: A patient start

Not much to write home about so far in the opening 10 minutes. A couple of corners for the visitors haven’t really tested keeper Marko Marosi, while Shrewsbury have had a corner of their own which came to nothing.

Both sides still feeling each other out at this stage.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:00

Kick-off

After their anti-discrimination messages, MK Dons get the game underway.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:46

Familiar face in the Shrewsbury side

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:08

Shrewsbury’s team to face Dons

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 14:00

MK Dons team news

David Kasumu

David Kasumu makes his first league start of the season as he comes in for Ethan Robson. Mo Eisa also comes in for Max Watters up front as part of two changes from Dons’ last league outing.

Team: Fisher, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Harvie, Kioso, Kasumu, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Eisa

Bench: Ravizzoli, Watson, Brown, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng, Watters

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 10:23

Friendly competition between Kioso and Watson

There isn’t much to tell between Tennai Watson and Peter Kioso thus far this season. The pair have been regularly rotated at right wing-back, and are enjoying the competition between them.

Peter Kioso spoke to us on Friday about the working relationship and how both he and Watson are getting the best out of each other.

Competition between Kioso and Watson is urging both to get better

“T is a great wing-back and he makes me work harder, and I make him work harder”

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 10:20

Parrott gets more international caps

Replublic of Ireland international Troy Parrott came on as a substitute against both Azerbaijan and Qatar this week

Troy Parrott is back from international duty and is fit and raring to go for MK Dons.

The Republic of Ireland earned caps against Azerbaijan and Qatar this week.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 10:24

Dons cannot afford to be complacent

Dons suffered only their second defeat of the season when they last played in League One, losing out to bottom club Doncaster Rovers.

With Shrewsbury sitting second-from-bottom, head coach Liam Manning has warned his side cannot afford to take anyone lightly this season.

Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 10:17

Shrews boss Cotterill on Dons

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

They’ve changed their manager but they’ve gone back to playing the football they have played for a good few years.

There are still things they do from last year and I think that will carry on with the players they have. They are doing well.

Steve Cotterill
Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 10:15

Form, odds and stats

Shrewsbury Town vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Dons return to League One action after two weeks off

