Shrewsbury Town 0-0 MK Dons: Get the latest from the League One clash
Dons are back in League One action this afternoon as they take on Shrewsbury Town.
Get the latest from the game.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:12
10 mins: A patient start
Not much to write home about so far in the opening 10 minutes. A couple of corners for the visitors haven’t really tested keeper Marko Marosi, while Shrewsbury have had a corner of their own which came to nothing.
Both sides still feeling each other out at this stage.
After their anti-discrimination messages, MK Dons get the game underway.
Familiar face in the Shrewsbury side
Shrewsbury’s team to face Dons
MK Dons team news
David Kasumu makes his first league start of the season as he comes in for Ethan Robson. Mo Eisa also comes in for Max Watters up front as part of two changes from Dons’ last league outing.
Team: Fisher, Lewington, Darling, O’Hora, Harvie, Kioso, Kasumu, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Eisa
Bench: Ravizzoli, Watson, Brown, Baldwin, McEachran, Boateng, Watters
Friendly competition between Kioso and Watson
There isn’t much to tell between Tennai Watson and Peter Kioso thus far this season. The pair have been regularly rotated at right wing-back, and are enjoying the competition between them.
Peter Kioso spoke to us on Friday about the working relationship and how both he and Watson are getting the best out of each other.
Competition between Kioso and Watson is urging both to get better
“T is a great wing-back and he makes me work harder, and I make him work harder”
Parrott gets more international caps
Troy Parrott is back from international duty and is fit and raring to go for MK Dons.
The Republic of Ireland earned caps against Azerbaijan and Qatar this week.
Dons cannot afford to be complacent
Dons suffered only their second defeat of the season when they last played in League One, losing out to bottom club Doncaster Rovers.
With Shrewsbury sitting second-from-bottom, head coach Liam Manning has warned his side cannot afford to take anyone lightly this season.
Shrews boss Cotterill on Dons
Steve Cotterill
They’ve changed their manager but they’ve gone back to playing the football they have played for a good few years.
There are still things they do from last year and I think that will carry on with the players they have. They are doing well.
Form, odds and stats
Dons return to League One action after two weeks off